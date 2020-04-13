Woot has Ring Video Doorbell at $50, Echo Dot $25, Kindle Paperwhite $50, more

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Amazon gear and products with prices from $13 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $24.99, which is down from its $50 going rate. Right now, you’d pay $30 during Amazon’s big device sale and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $22 several months ago. The Echo Dot is the perfect addition to any smart home as it lets you easily expand your voice-controlled coverage to any room thanks to its small design. But, the deals don’t stop there, so head below for even more sales on smart home gear, Kindle, and more from $13. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
More Amazon deals:
- Smart Plug: $13 (Reg. $25)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $50 (Reg. $99)
- Echo Show: $50 (Reg. $130)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $50 (Reg. $120)
- …and more…
Don’t forget that Woot also has two Blink XT Outdoor Wireless Security Cameras on sale for $70, which regularly fetches up to $200. Plus, there’s the massive Apple sale going on that has prices starting from $80.
Amazon Echo Dot features:
- Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.
- Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
- Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!