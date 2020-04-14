ASUS’ TUF Gaming Laptop has a Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, more for $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)

Newegg is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. Normally, this model goes for around $1,300 from third-party Amazon sellers and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked all-time. This laptop packs a quad-core Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 6GB graphics card, making it a fantastic machine for gaming from the couch or getting work done in the office. Whether you’re a gamer or content creator, this laptop can do it all. Plus, the 144Hz/1080p display is great for just about any task thanks to its high refresh rate. The keyboard is even RGB backlit so you can customize it to be whatever you want. Ratings are thin but positive for this specific model at Newegg, though ASUS TUF laptops are well-reviewed at Amazon.

For a more budget-focused machine, the Acer Aspire 5 is a great option. Coming in at under $560, it packs 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, alongside an i5 processor. This makes it perfect for lighter tasks like email and Facebook, while still having enough power for a bit of online gaming.

Those looking for a MacBook won’t want to miss this $300 discount on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can score the high-end laptop for $2,499, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6 (Base: 1110MHz, Boost: 1335MHz, TDP: 80W)

Quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H Processor

144 Hz 3 ms 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-Type display

512 GB NVMe SSD, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 Home

