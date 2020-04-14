Refresh your beer glasses for $10 with this Riedel 4-pack (Reg. $40)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4-pack of Riedel Bravissimo Beer Glasses for $9.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, it starts at $22 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. This deal is also matching our previous mention. A perfect time to refresh your beer glasses, this 4-pack features a slightly curved shape that “helps bring out the aroma in pilsners, IPAs and ales,” although you can use them for just about anything. These crystal glass cups are also dishwasher-safe so you can just throw them in the wash after a long night (or in the morning). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another 4-piece glass beer cup set for less than $10. In fact, we cannot find anything comparable for less. You could opt for a single pilsner beer glass at under $6 or one of these large IPA-style beer glasses at $8, but you’re only getting a single glass with these options. Otherwise, just opt for this 12-pack of plastic cups for $4.50 and call it a day.

Riedel Bravissimo Beer Glasses:

Pour out a pint with this set of four Bravissimo Riedel beer glasses. The slightly curved shape helps bring out the aroma in pilsners, IPAs and ales, while the simple design lets the body and color show through. These Bravissimo Riedel beer glasses are safe for use in the dishwasher, so you can quickly clean up after dinner parties or gatherings. Crystal glass material with a transparent design: offers a look that blends well with many styles.

