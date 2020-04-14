Beyerdynamic’s DT 770 Pro Headphones drop to $114 shipped today (Reg. $150+)

- Apr. 14th 2020 5:09 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $150+ $114
0

Pro Audio Star is offering the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 80-Ohm Studio Headphones for $119.99, but code PAS5 will knock them down to $113.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $179, they sell on Amazon for about $150 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. My personal headphones of choice for studio monitoring or throwing an album on at home, Beyerdynamic’s closed over-ear headphones feature an extremely comfortable headband as well as velour ear pads that are great for extended sessions. They will certainly benefit from a headphone amplifier, but the 80-Ohm set will work without one. The German-made cans have a 5 to 35,000 Hz frequency response range and feature “bass reflex technology” for enhanced low end. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great alternative to the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pros is the Audio-Technica ATRH-series. Starting from $49 at Amazon, there are several tiers available that make for great studio headphones that transition to the street much more comfortably than the Beyers. You’ll need to get up to the higher-end ATH-M50x to get comparable audio quality (in my opinion), but even the more affordable options sound great.

We also have some deals on Samsung and Harman Kardon AKG headphones from $58 as well as the Brainwavz Truss all-metal headphone hanger at $16.50. That’s on top of the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down at $150. But be sure to check out the new Razer Pikachu/Pokéball earbuds charging case too.

More on the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro:

  • Closed over-ear headphones, ideal for professional recording and monitoring
  • Perfect for studio and stage recordings thanks to their pure, high-resolution sound
  • The soft, circumaural and replaceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort
  • Hard-wearing, durable and robust workmanship Made in Germany. Innovative bass reflex system

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $150+ $114
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic
Pro Audio Star

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard