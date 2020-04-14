Beyerdynamic’s DT 770 Pro Headphones drop to $114 shipped today (Reg. $150+)

Pro Audio Star is offering the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 80-Ohm Studio Headphones for $119.99, but code PAS5 will knock them down to $113.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $179, they sell on Amazon for about $150 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. My personal headphones of choice for studio monitoring or throwing an album on at home, Beyerdynamic’s closed over-ear headphones feature an extremely comfortable headband as well as velour ear pads that are great for extended sessions. They will certainly benefit from a headphone amplifier, but the 80-Ohm set will work without one. The German-made cans have a 5 to 35,000 Hz frequency response range and feature “bass reflex technology” for enhanced low end. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pros is the Audio-Technica ATRH-series. Starting from $49 at Amazon, there are several tiers available that make for great studio headphones that transition to the street much more comfortably than the Beyers. You’ll need to get up to the higher-end ATH-M50x to get comparable audio quality (in my opinion), but even the more affordable options sound great.

We also have some deals on Samsung and Harman Kardon AKG headphones from $58 as well as the Brainwavz Truss all-metal headphone hanger at $16.50. That’s on top of the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down at $150. But be sure to check out the new Razer Pikachu/Pokéball earbuds charging case too.

More on the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro:

Closed over-ear headphones, ideal for professional recording and monitoring

Perfect for studio and stage recordings thanks to their pure, high-resolution sound

The soft, circumaural and replaceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort

Hard-wearing, durable and robust workmanship Made in Germany. Innovative bass reflex system

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!