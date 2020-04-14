DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 drops to one of its best prices yet at $99 shipped

Amazon is offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal for $99 shipped. Also available at Adorama and direct from DJI. Normally $119, this is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to stabilize your smartphone while recording video, this is a must if you love doing mobile cinematography. The Osmo Mobile 3 folds up to be easily portable and charges over USB-C, meaning if you have an iPad Pro or MacBook, it’ll use the same power cable. Not sure if the Osmo Mobile 3 is for you? Well, we go in-depth on it in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the DJI namesake to save some cash. This Smartphone Gimbal is available for $89 at Amazon right now. While it’s not made by DJI, it does sport a 4.5/5 star rating from nearly 2,000 mobile cinematographers.

Regardless of which gimbal you opt for, be sure to pick up a set of smartphone lenses to further expand your capabilities. This kit includes a wide-angle and macro lens for $16 Prime shipped.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

Capture Stabilized Handheld Footage

Folds down for Storage

Redesigned Handle and Ports

