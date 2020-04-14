Score a Dyson refurbed Animal Upright Vac for $140 today (Orig. $500)

The official Dyson eBay store is now offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $139.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $500, this is up to $360 off and the best price we can find. This model sells for $200 refurbished at Rakuten with very similar models sitting in the $400 range at Amazon. Perfect for the whole house, this model features the self-adjusting cleaner head which will automatically accomodate various floor types as you run across carpets, tile, and more. Along with whole-machine HEPA filtration, this refurb ships with a load of add-ons like combination and stair tools as well as a dusting brush, multi-angle brush, flatout head, and more. It comes with a 6-month warranty from Dyson and carries solid reviews. More details below.

This refurbished machine has been “thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box.”

Now if the name brand Dyson model doesn’t do anything for you, there are certainly options out there for much less. Bissell’s Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum carries stellar ratings and sells for $100 in brand new condition at Amazon. Or just grab the Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 stick vac at $30 and call it a day. Nether of these options come with the extensive set of tools, but you’re saving between $40 and $90, depending on which option you go for.

We also still have the eufy RoboVac 25C with Alexa at $149 if you would rather tell a robot to do the job instead.

And while we are talking Dyson, go check out its new Siri-ready Pure Humidify + Cool fan right here.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Features:

The Dyson Ball Animal + upright vacuum is engineered for tough tasks and homes with pets. It has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors, sealing in suction. The bristles on the brush bar have been made shorter and stiffer allowing deeper carpet penetration, while maintaining superior performance on hard floors. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there’s no need to get your hands dirty – just push the button to release the dirt.

