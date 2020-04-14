Cook some crispy fries the healthy way: Emerald Air Fryer now $25 (Reg. $60)

- Apr. 14th 2020 11:32 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $25
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Emerald 4-L Analog Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1811) for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $60, very similar models sell in the $55 price range from Home Depot and Walmart with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is also up to $35 off and matching our previous mention. Perfect for oil-free crispy fried foods, this model can cook up to 4-liters of fries (and much more) in a much healthier way than typical frying. Featuring a slide-out food basket for easy access, you’ll also find adjustable temperature control (180- to 400-degrees) and a built-in 30-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Well, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable air fryers out there of any capacity. Instant Pot’s will run you $100 and the usually rock-bottom Chefman TurboFry (at half the size of today’s deal) goes for $40. Even the Dash compact models sell for double the price right now, but we can’t even find a no-name option for less than $25.

Speaking of alternative cooking methods, you can still bring a Philips Smoke-less BBQ Grill inside for $118 shipped (Reg. $185+), plus you’ll find even more notable kitchenware offers right here.

Emerald 4-L Analog Air Fryer:

Reduce the oil when making fried foods with this 4L Emerald air fryer. The twist-knob temperature controls and 30-minute timer let you precisely control the cooking process, and the slide-out food basket makes post-frying access convenient. This 1400W Emerald air fryer has a nonstick basket and pan for smooth food release.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $25
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Emerald

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard