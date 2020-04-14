Cook some crispy fries the healthy way: Emerald Air Fryer now $25 (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Emerald 4-L Analog Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1811) for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $60, very similar models sell in the $55 price range from Home Depot and Walmart with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is also up to $35 off and matching our previous mention. Perfect for oil-free crispy fried foods, this model can cook up to 4-liters of fries (and much more) in a much healthier way than typical frying. Featuring a slide-out food basket for easy access, you’ll also find adjustable temperature control (180- to 400-degrees) and a built-in 30-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Well, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable air fryers out there of any capacity. Instant Pot’s will run you $100 and the usually rock-bottom Chefman TurboFry (at half the size of today’s deal) goes for $40. Even the Dash compact models sell for double the price right now, but we can’t even find a no-name option for less than $25.

Speaking of alternative cooking methods, you can still bring a Philips Smoke-less BBQ Grill inside for $118 shipped (Reg. $185+), plus you’ll find even more notable kitchenware offers right here.

Emerald 4-L Analog Air Fryer:

Reduce the oil when making fried foods with this 4L Emerald air fryer. The twist-knob temperature controls and 30-minute timer let you precisely control the cooking process, and the slide-out food basket makes post-frying access convenient. This 1400W Emerald air fryer has a nonstick basket and pan for smooth food release.

