Keep your 10.2-inch iPad safe in this $4 case with an Apple Pencil holder

- Apr. 14th 2020 5:04 pm ET

SHareconn-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ztotop 10.2-inch iPad Case at $3.99 Prime shipped. Normally over $10, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, this case is a must for you. It provides space for you to store your Apple Pencil and gives you 360-degree protection. The portion that covers the screen serves to turn off the display (and back on) when closed or open, helping you save battery when the iPad is not in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, when it comes to cases, this is probably one of the lower-priced options on Amazon right now. Given that, if you’re wanting to spend your savings from today’s lead deal, we’d recommend grabbing some tempered glass. Under $7 Prime shipped gets you a 2-pack, giving you a backup in case something happens to the first.

Looking for a new iPad Pro? Well, we’re tracking a sale that takes up to $300 off Apple’s previous-generation model right now. Prices start at $699, so be sure to give that deal a look.

Ztotop 10.2-inch iPad Case features:

  • Designed for iPad 7th generation 10.2 inch 2019 released, (Model number: A2197 / A2198 / A2200).
  • Built-in iPad Pencil holder, easy to carry and use your iPad pencil on your iPad whenever you want. (iPad Pencil is not included)
  • Excellent workmanship wity premiun PU exterior and soft TPU back protects your iPad 10.2 from shock, drop. Soft microfiber lining prevent your tablet from scratched.

