This keyboard is solar-powered + never needs to be recharged at $50 (Reg. $60)

Jukegear (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Macally Bluetooth Solar Keyboard for Mac in Black at $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also available in white for the same price. Down from its $60 regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This Mac-compatible keyboard never needs to be recharged, thanks to the built-in solar panels. Now, these panels just need any light source to charge, meaning that even your desk lamp will keep the keyboard powered for months at a time. Plus, the Bluetooth connectivity allows you to ditch wires for a cleaner desk setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditching solar power can save you big. For instance, you can get the Jelly Comb Slim Compact Bluetooth Keyboard for $38 shipped on Amazon. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to change the batteries every so often here.

However, getting rid of both solar and Bluetooth will save even more. Macally has a full-sized wired Mac keyboard available for $30 shipped at Amazon, giving you a spare keyboard without having to spend a ton.

Macally Bluetooth Solar Keyboard for Mac features:

Solar powered keyboard | never change batteries again –> Charge it via your room’s light source ( lamps, LEDs, halogen bulbs etc ); once fully charged, the Built-in Nickel-hydrogen ( 600 mAh ) lasts up to 150 hours in total darkness

Super strong Bluetooth connection | No interruptions –> enjoy a reliable Cordless Solar keyboard without any dongles or cable clutter for Bluetooth enabled Mac laptops with quick & Easy pairing

Comfortable full size extended keyboard | powerful perfection –> 1) subtle 10° tilt & anti-slide grips 2) data entry power with numeric keypad 3) and thin “island-like” Keycaps to perfectly separate each keystroke ( Perfect for small or large hands )

