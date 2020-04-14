Under $170 snags Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector (Reg. up to $279)

- Apr. 14th 2020 1:47 pm ET

Under $170
Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $169.73 shipped. That’s up to $109 off the going rate found at retailers like Staples and marks the lowest price we have tracked. This compact, battery-powered projector weighs under a pound, making it dead-simple to catch up on entertainment while on-the-go. Once fully charged, you’ll be ready to watch content on up to an 80-inch screen for around 4.5-hours. A single HDMI port can be found along the back, providing a universal way to connect your favorite streaming device. Reviews are still rolling in, but Optoma projectors are reputable.

Take portability even further with a Cable Matters Retractable HDMI Cable for $13. I have several of these and love how easy they are to keep tidy thanks to a retractable design. It reaches over 3.5-feet and condenses to 3-inches when not in use.

If a TV will do the trick, Sceptre’s 43-inch 4K UHDTV is on sale for $160. Typically $275, today’s deal delivers $115 in savings. A total of three HDMI ports allows owners to connect everything from game consoles to streaming media players, and more.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

  • COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings
  • LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

