OtterBox Elevation Growler + lifetime warranty now $25 with Prime (Reg. $45)

Today only, Woot is offering the OtterBox Elevation 36 Growler for $29.99 with $6 shipping or $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly $45 direct from OtterBox and Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also be able to choose between three colorways and a pair of lid types (hydration or screw-on). This 36-ounce growler is made of 100% stainless steel and is ready for “years of use and abuse.” You’ll also find a sweat-resistant design that “leaves no rings” and an internal copper lining to keep your beverages at the “ideal temperature.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a lifetime warranty from OtterBox. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the 20-ounce version of this growler sells for $35 at Amazon and has never gone for less than $24.50. However there are some great insulated options out there for less. One great standout is the 24-ounce Contigo AutoSeal Chill Water Bottle at $15 and with 8,600 4+ star ratings. But you can score the 40-ounce bubba Trailblazer for the same price right now. Both options make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal and have even better ratings, but you won’t get the lifetime warranty.

Another great option is CamelBak’s Eddy+ Bottle which we still have on sale for $11 (Amazon all-time low).

OtterBox Elevation 36 Growler:

From concerts in the park to meandering hikes to kid sporting events, these Elevation growlers carry the hydration you need. Designed from rugged stainless steel to weather years of use and abuse, your constant companion is ready to keep your favorite beverages the right temp everywhere you go.

