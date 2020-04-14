Sceptre 43-inch 4K UHDTV is a bargain buy at $160 (Reg. $275)

Walmart offers the Sceptre 43-inch 4K UHDTV for $159.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 and trends around $275 most days. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This Ultra HDTV features a 43-inch panel with 4K resolution support, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR functionality. Plus, with three HDMI ports, you’ll have plenty of flexibility for connecting various game systems, streaming devices, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Despite plenty of features included here, there’s no smart functionally built-in with today’s Sceptre model. Which is why a great way to use your savings would be to score a streaming stick. The Roku Ultra will let you take full advantage of its 4K HDR capabilities while letting you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, and other services.

Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it. Odds are it’ll save you a headache down the road when a spare will inevitably come in handy.

Notable Sceptre 43-inch TV features include:

With a Sceptre 43-inch LED 4K UHD TV (U435CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 43-inch screen. Multiple HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI ports are equipped with HDMI 2.0, which let you seamlessly stream 4K video to get the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market.

