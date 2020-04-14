Give Plex another 6TBs with Seagate’s BarraCuda HDD: $112 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 6TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $111.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This drive sports a respectable capacity that’s great for a gaming PC, expanding a Plex server, and much more. It’s ready to deliver up to 185MB/s transfer speeds and is backed by a 2-year warranty. More than 5,750 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

If speed matters more than capacity, you can shave another $34 off today’s spending when you opt for Seagate’s FireCuda 2TB Solid State Hybrid Drive at $78. If you love the thought of embracing SSDs but are not quite ready to drop big bucks, this option tries to blend the best of both worlds with a respectable capacity paired with a bit of flash storage to ensure regularly used apps and files load much faster.

No matter which option you choose, setting up a backup routine is a worthwhile way to spend some of your time. Thankfully we just posted a guide to help you getting started with everyday backups.

Seagate BarraCuda 6TB features:

Store more, compute faster, and do it confidently with the proven reliability of BarraCuda internal hard drives

Build a powerhouse gaming computer or desktop setup with a variety of capacities and form factors

The go to SATA hard drive solution for nearly every PC application—from music to video to photo editing to PC gaming.

