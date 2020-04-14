Turn any website into a native MacOS app with Unite 3, now $8 (Orig. $15)

Some of the best apps are online only. If you would like to make them more Mac-friendly, you need Unite 3. This revolutionary software lets you convert any website into a native macOS app with a few clicks. You can get it now for just $7.99 (Orig. $14.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Previously in the #5 Products of the Day on Product Hunt, this little gem is a great productivity tool. Instead of messing about with tabs and missing out on shortcuts, you can help your favorite web apps go native.

To make the conversion, you simply type in a URL, pick an icon, choose your settings, and hit “Create”. In seconds, Unite 3 will drop the new app into your Applications folder.

Powered by WebKit 2, the Unite browser can handle virtually all web standards and plugins. In addition, you can set up features such as whitelisting and ad-blocking — ideal for browsing your blogs and news sites. Unite-made apps also support shortcuts, which is really important for productivity.

Along with standard Mac apps, Unite 3 can create mobile versions that behave like iOS apps. This feature allows you to clear away much of the clutter you see on desktop sites.

Get one license for $7.99 (Orig. $14.99), two licenses for $9.99 (Orig. $24.99), or five licenses for $19.99 (Orig. $59.99) of Unite 3.

