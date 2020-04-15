Bella’s Pro 6-Slice Toaster Oven is 50% off for today only: $50 (Reg. $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest total we can find. This digital toaster oven has a 0.8-cu. ft. capacity that’s large enough for 12-inches of pizza, a large casserole dish, or 6-slices of toast. Along with the included wire grill, bake pan, and crumb tray, this model sports nine preset cooking functions including “defrost, bake, pizza, toast, broil, reheat, warm, bagel, and cookies.” Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While not quite as large, a great alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the Black+Decker TO1 Toaster Oven at $35 shipped. You’re trading out the 6-slice capacity for 4 (or a 9-inch pizza), but you’ll also save $15 here. And it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

Today’s other kitchenware deals include a 6-Qt. multi-cooker for $30 (50% off), Chefman’s Grind and Brew Coffee Maker, and Black+Decker’s all-steel toaster within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

More on the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven:

Only at Best Buy: Prepare quick meals for a crowd with this Bella Pro digital toaster oven. The 0.8 cu. ft. capacity lets you cook foods like 12-inch pizzas and large casseroles easily, and its 1800W of power is ideal for fast heating. This Bella Pro digital toaster oven has nine functions that streamline the cooking process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!