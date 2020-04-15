Black+Decker’s all-steel toaster now within cents of Amazon low at $25

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Black+Decker Bread Toaster (TR3500SD) for $24.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 direct, it sells for closer to $30 at Amazon and Home Depot with today’s deal coming within cents of the all-time low. Featuring a brushed stainless steel housing that will look great on just about any countertop, this model features “rapid toast” technology that gets the job done twice as fast as previous Black+Decker toasters. The extra-wide slots are great for artisan breads or bagels, although the self-centering guides will “adjust to any thickness.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Black+Decker Bread Toaster:

Rapid Toast Technology – This toaster is engineered for 50% faster toasting than previous BLACK+DECKER models

2-Slice Toaster with Metal Exterior – The brushed stainless steel housing makes this toaster an attractive addition to your kitchen

Extra-Wide Slots – Toast bagels and thick artisan bread easily. The extra-wide toasting slots allow for a wide variety of breads, with self-centering guides that adjust to any thickness

