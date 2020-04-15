Protect important docs in a fireproof SentrySafe for $49 shipped (Reg. $60+)

Walmart is offering the SentrySafe Fire-Resistant File Box Safe (FHW40100) for $49 shipped. Regularly as much as $89 at Walmart, it typically sells for closer to $60 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. UL Classified and ETL Verified, this safe is designed to protect your precious documents and digital media like passports, social security cards, birth certificates, small hard drives, and anything else that just can’t get damaged in the event of a fire (1/2-hour at 1550-degrees) or a flood (72-hours of water submersion). Features include 0.66-cubic foot capacity, built-in carrying handles, and flat key lock (two keys included). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now, if it’s just a very small amount of space you need to keep your important documents or small items secure, check out the SentrySafe H0100 model instead. This fire and waterproof lock box comes in at just over $25 on Amazon and carries stellar ratings. The specs are mostly the same as the featured deal just with a smaller capacity at 0.17-cubic feet.

More on the SentrySafe Fire-Resistant File Box Safe:

This safe is UL Classified and ETL Verified to protect your documents and digital media in the event of a fire or flood. This safe is built to hold hanging file folders to provide easy organization of standard sized files or folders and can be easily transported with a convenient carrying handle. Fire-Resistant box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550-degrees to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire.

