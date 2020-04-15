Expand your smart home with three Govee Water Leak Sensors: $31 (Reg. $50)

Govee US (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-pack of Smart Water Leak Sensors for $30.99 shipped when coupon code KM5S4XN9 has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly 40% off the typical rate there and is the best price currently available. If you’ve looking for inexpensive way to add peace of mind to your smart home, these sensors are a great start. Once set up, each sensor can be named and configured to deliver notifications if a water leak shows up. A built-in alarm serves as a backup in the event that your home Wi-Fi drops out. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of shoppers.

Speaking of smart home sensors, did you see that Ring Alarm and its accessories have been refreshed? Everything is now smaller and easier to set up.

Looking to expand HomeKit's reach? If so, you won't want to miss out on Emerson's Sensi Thermostat for $92.50.

Govee WiFi Water Leak Detector Kit features:

Remote Monitor and Alarm: The water sensors and gateway are paired out of box

Stable Connection and Expandable: Comparing to others, the Wifi gateway connection design has stronger and more stable signal transmission

Loud Alarm With Mute Button: If Wifi is not available for the gateway temporarily, each water leak sensor features an ultra-loud 100 db alarm

