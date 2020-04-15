Modern aesthetics + passcode entry adorn Kwikset’s Obsidian Deadbolt at $115

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $114.99 shipped. That’s $55 off recent pricing there and is the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in 2020. When it comes to looks, this deadbolt stands on its own with a unique, simple, and modern aesthetic. Owners can program up to 16 unique entry codes, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to share with close friends and family members. If batteries ever die before you’ve had the chance to swap them out, there’s a 9V backup power option that’ll allow you to get in. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Need a matching handle? Kwikset Halifax is $23 and largely mirrors what you see in the marketing image above. I recently revamped a couple of my doors with these and have been very happy so far.

Looking for a more affordable deadbolt? Amazon currently has Kwikset’s Passcode Lock for only $29, making it about as inexpensive as it gets.

Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Modern Design – Sleek, low-profile design with a glass-like surface

Keyless Convenience – Enter your home with user codes instead of having to carry keys

User Codes – Up to 16 customizable user codes and master code option for increased security

SecureScreen – Patented technology to help prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen

9V Backup Power – Use a 9V battery as backup power in case the batteries run out

