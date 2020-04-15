This 6-Qt. multi-cooker is one of the most affordable options at $30 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, this model fetches as much from Amazon third-party sellers and is now matching our previous all-time low. While it might not carry the Instant Pot brand name, this stainless steel multi-function pressure cooker is drastically more affordable. It features the expected range of preset meal options like fish, quinoa, meat, and more for simple 1-pot dinners. Alongside the 6-quart capacity, you’re looking at a dishwasher-safe pot, cool-touch handles, a built-in timer, non-slip feet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Just for further comparison, the most affordable 6-quart Instant Pot sells for $79 and even the older 3-quart models are still over $45. You could save a few bucks with this Crock-Pot 3-quart Round Manual Slow Cooker at $23, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable multi-cooker anywhere near the $30 range from a trusted brand.

More on the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Cooker:

Explore new culinary techniques with this stainless steel Insignia multi-cooker. Its 14 preset options let you prepare healthy foods with the touch of a button, and its 6-quart capacity holds enough to feed a family. This Insignia multi-cooker has heat-resistant handles, so you can safely move it when cooking is complete. Prepare meats, soups and sauces:3 temperature settings help you control the heat. 6-quart capacity:Allows you to prepare family-size meals. Cook healthier on nonstick surfaces:Nonstick cooking pot makes cleanup easy.

