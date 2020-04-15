Keep your car’s battery maintained with this 6V/12V charger at $35 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering the NOCO Genius 6V/12V Multi-Purpose Battery Charger/Maintainer (G3500) for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, when this model was in stock at Amazon, it went for nearly $60. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have a vehicle that you’re not really driving all that much right now, then you’ll want a battery maintainer like this. It plugs into the wall and then hooks up to your car’s battery to ensure you are always ready to drive. I’ve walked out to a dead battery a few times personally and can’t wait until I have a garage to keep my vehicles in so I can keep them maintained and ready to roll. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Do you already have a maintainer, or drive your vehicle enough to not need one? Well, everyone should have a pair of jumper cables in their trunk in case the unthinkable happens. This 4-gauge kit on Amazon can be yours for just $24 Prime shipped and is a must-have for every car.

Looking for a maintainer that’s a bit slimmer and from a larger brand? BLACK+DECKER has you covered for less. Just $20 scores you a 6V/12V battery maintainer at Amazon in a more compact form factor. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 3.5A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

NOCO Genius 6V/12V Battery Maintainer features:

The most versatile all-in-one battery charger any vehicle owner would need to quickly recharge its battery in hours, including cars, boats, trucks, RVs, tractors and much more up to 120 amp-hours.

Perfect for keeping your vehicles fully-charged and maintained during year-round battery maintenance or long-term storage for improved performance and longevity.

Works with all types of 6-volt and 12-volt lead-acid batteries, including Wet, Gel, and AGM, or any common automotive, deep-cycle, marine, or maintenance-free battery.

