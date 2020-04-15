Carry your Switch, Dock, Joy-Cons, and more with this $23 case at a new low

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch System Carrying Case for $23.18 Prime shipped. Normally up to $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This case is designed to carry your Switch, Dock, Joy-Cons, power adapter, and more, allowing you to easily travel with all of your portable gaming gear in one place. There are foam cutouts for each piece, which holds them separate and keeps them from getting damaged while on-the-go. Plus, the carrying handle makes it easy to bring it with you anywhere you go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 2-pack of tempered glass for your Switch. It’ll help keep the soft plastic screen from getting scratched and can ensure that you’ll not have to worry about cracks as well. Plus, at just $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Looking for other Switch accessories? We’ve got a roundup of cases and controllers at up to 50% off that you just have to see. Prices start at just $5, giving you plenty of budget-focused accessories to choose from.

RDS Nintendo Switch System Carrying Case features:

RDS Industries is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case and accessories manufacturer nationwide. Products are made with superior quality materials.

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon, comfort grip handle and custom easy glide zipper

Interior: Vacuum formed felt-lined interior, holds the complete Nintendo Switch System, can also hold an extra set of Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller.

