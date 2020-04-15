Tackle outdoor cleanups with ROAV’s HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $99

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99 shipped when the on-page promo code is clipped. Originally $200, this model has more regularly sold for $150 with today’s deal representing a new all-time low. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. This is a great bargain buy if you’re looking to tackle outdoor cleanup this spring. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Jump into our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on everything that’s environmentally-friendly, including solar panels, electric outdoor tools, and more.

ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer features:

Intense Pressure: An 1800W motor pumps out 1.78 gpm to provide 2100 psi of pressure for a deep, thorough clean.

Premium Design: Metal handles and spray gun ensure greater durability. 3 nozzles allow you to select the way you want to clean. Note: Make certain the nozzle is securely attached before turning on the pressure washer.

Long Reach: Equipped with a 35 ft long cable and 26 ft long hoses to clean all around your porch, patio, driveway, or yard.

Setup in Minutes: Just assemble the pressure washer, connect a hose, select a nozzle, and plug in to start cleaning right away.

