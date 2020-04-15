Stay flexible and strong with the MoovBuddy Exercise App, now $50

Although staying at home is vital right now, the lack of movement isn’t great for your body. MoovBuddy Exercise App helps you loosen up tight muscles and soothe aching joints, with over 300 physio-approved exercises. You can get lifetime access now for just $49.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Ever spent eight hours on a plane or bus? After that long, your legs start to cramp up and your back might be aching. In quarantine, we are all experiencing something similar at home.

MoovBuddy has been designed to help you stay active and relieve pain through movement, even where space is limited. The app has 60 different programs and 300 exercises, prepared by doctors and physios.

The programs cover a variety of different needs, such as loosening up after a day in your home office and activities for postnatal mothers. You can also choose to focus on individual areas of your body, including your neck, back, shoulders, arms, and legs.

Many people have felt the benefits — available on iOS and Android, MoovBuddy is rated at 4.7 stars on the App Store and Play Store.

Get lifetime access to MoovBuddy Exercise App for only $49.99 with this deal.

