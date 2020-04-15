Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Bonfire Forsaken Lands, thankful, more

- Apr. 15th 2020 9:59 am ET

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We saw the highly-rated Incredibox go on sale yesterday afternoon with today’s offers ranging from workout and weather apps to puzzlers, full-on RPGs, and more. Highlights include The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, Pocket Academy, 7 Minute Workout, WEATHER NOW, thankful, and Doom & Destiny Advanced, among others. Down below you’ll find a complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stopwatch+ for Track & Field: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SciPro Math: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warbits: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ArithmeTick – Math Flash Cards: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $3)

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands:

Build, discover, craft and survive. Build your settlement in a snowy encampment and manage workers and resource to survive monster attacks during nights. Slowly you will gain access to advanced buildings and crafting options, discover and trade with new civilizations and discover the secrets of the ancients.

