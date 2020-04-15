VUDU makes 24-film 4K James Bond collection just $4 per movie, more from $5

VUDU is currently offering the 24-movie James Bond Ultimate Bundle in 4K for $99.99. Normally, you’d pay around $150 for this bundle in HD at Google Play and today’s deal drops each movie to just around $4 each. Offering every Bond movie ever released, including Spectre, this bundle is a must-have since it comes in glorious 4K. This is the ultimate addition to any Bond collector’s library since it includes every Bond actor since the series began. Rated 4.6/5 stars. If you’re not a huge Bond fan, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with bundles for Star Wars, The Greatest Showman, Detective Pikachu, and more down below or at VUDU’s landing page.

Experience 24 exciting, action-packed films about cinema’s sexiest, most iconic secret agent – James Bond! Watch every celebrated actor who has played Bond, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. Enjoy the thrilling plots, diabolical villains, beautiful women, deadly weapons and ingenious gadgets that are part of the exhilarating stories of 007!

