WD’s 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop Drive is ideal for backups + Plex at $250 (Save 20%)

- Apr. 15th 2020 8:51 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Usually selling for $310, today’s offer saves you 20%, is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring USB 3.0 speeds, this desktop hard drive delivers up to 5Gb/s performance. As one of the first consumer-oriented 14TB drives on the market, this is a great option for bolstering your setup’s storage pool with a single drive that’ll provide plenty of storage for movies, backups, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need 12TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $145 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $120. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

While World Backup Day has come and gone, there’s never a bad time to consider setting up NAS to secure your data. Dive into our in-depth guide on getting started with everyday backups for details on best practices and more.

WD Easystore 14TB Hard Drive features:

Keep files safe and accessible with this 14TB Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive. The WD Backup software makes it easy to back up your data, while universal connectivity supports both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive includes WD Discovery software, letting you manage drive settings.

