Apple Smart iPad Pro Folios drop to Amazon all-time lows from $60 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s Smart Folio for iPad Pro starting at $59.99 shipped for the 11-inch Charcoal Gray style. Typically selling for $79, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the best price in months, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Score the 12.9-inch model for $74.99, down from $99 to a new all-time low. Comprised of a soft polyurethane material, Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto your iPad Pro. Not only does it cover the screen while not in use, but can fold up into a stand for propping your iPad up while watching videos, taking notes, and more. For those with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, this is a great way to add some extra protection into the mix. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party route, there’s plenty of extra savings to be had. Going with this alternative from JETech at Amazon will only run you $17, allowing you to pocket nearly 80% in savings. While you won’t get as high quality of a case, this option sports similar sleep/wake functionality to the official Apple version, while protecting the back casing alongside the screen.

The Apple deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing AirPods Pro on sale for $235, rare discounts on Apple Watch bands from $9, and more in our guide. Or if you’re after the latest smartphone from Apple, this morning we rounded up all the best pre-order deals on the iPhone SE.

Apple Smart iPad Pro Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Pro is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

