Bon Appétit 1-year Kindle magazine subs fall to $5 today (75% off) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year of Bon Appétit Magazine Kindle Edition for $5. You’ll also find this one down at $5 in physical form as well. Regularly up to $20, this is a straight 75% discount and the lowest price we can find. Bon Appétit focuses on “what’s ‘now’ in the world of food, drink, and entertaining.” Features include everything from valuable cooking tools and tips to recipes, dining out, travel, entertainment, shopping, and design. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon has a particularly impressive lineup of digital magazine deals running right now in support of social distancing. You’ll find loads of options right here starting from around $5 including Family Handyman, Better Home & Gardens, Reader’s Digest, Men’s Health, and many more. Plus, here’s a series of free magazine issues for MacLife, Maximum PC, and Maxim, among others.

If books are more your thing, we have plenty of those on sale as well. You’ll find loads of Amazon digital book deals from $2, and here’s our latest reading list as well as the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies.

Bon Appétit Magazine Kindle Edition :

Bon Appétit focuses on what’s “now” in the world of food, drink, and entertaining, while still giving readers valuable cooking tools, tips, and most of all, recipes. The only food lifestyle publication on the market, Bon Appétit looks at life through the lens of food—cooking in, dining out, travel, entertainment, shopping and design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!