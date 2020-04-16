DEWALT’s Folding Retractable Knife drops to $10 today (Reg. $18+), more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on DEWALT tools and accessories. One standout is the DEWALT Premium Folding Retractable Utility Knife (DWHT10296) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $18 at Home Depot and fetching nearly as much from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is about 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This folding knife has the “blade security of a fixed model with the convenience of a retractable” one. It includes an integrated strap cutter as well a one-button blade replacement system and room to store three extras in the handle. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a limited lifetime warranty from DEWALT. More deals and details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Woot DEWALT sale right here with additional deals from $20. But we also have DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set on sale from $15 as well as loads of deals for the garage/workshop in the Special Buy of the Day event at Home Depot.

But for a complete DIY tool kit for around the home and office, you can’t go wrong with Ryobi’s 18V 5-tool Combo Kit on sale for $279 (Reg. $349). Check out our DIY essentials guide for tips on putting the ideal toolbox together, then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

More on the DEWALT Folding Retractable Utility Knife:

This folding retractable knife has the blade security of a fixed knife with the convenience of a retractable knife. Offering 3X the blade retention of our traditional knives and an easy blade change with the simple press of a button, the folding retractable knife offers the best of both knives.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!