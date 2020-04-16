GOOLOO’s portable jump starter ensures you’re never stranded: $54 (40% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $53.99 shipped with the code KS32S9BM at checkout. This is down from its $90 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to jump-start up to an 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engine, this portable battery is a must for road trips. It also functions as a 20800mAh portable battery to recharge gear like iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and more while on-the-go. Plus, there’s a handy warning if the clamps are reversed on your battery when you go to jump-start your car, ensuring you’ll stay safe at all times. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to avoid having a dead battery in the first place? Well, the BLACK+DECKER 6V/12V Battery Maintainer does just that. It hooks up to your car when you’re at home to keep the battery in tip-top shape. At around $20 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy.

Just need to recharge your smartphone while out-and-about? Well, the Anker PowerCore 10000 portable battery is a great option. At under $19 on Amazon, you’ll easily be able to recharge any iPhone or other smartphone multiple times.

GOOLOO Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: The GOOLOO GP200 Jump Starter is powerful enough to easily start most 12 volt batteries (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, RVs, tractors, trucks, lawnmowers, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , boats, etc. A full charge works up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current using heavy-duty clamps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!