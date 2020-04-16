A black and white appearance adorns Invicta’s Pro Diver Watch at $84 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Watch (6977) for $83.95 shipped. That’s around 20% off recent pricing there and is the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. As its name implies, this watch is ready to resist water. So much so that it can withstand pressure found in depths of up to 100-meters. The case size measures 48mm, delivering a form-factor that’s about 10-20% larger than what you’d find in many popular smartwatches. In addition to telling the time, this unit also features a rotating date calendar and a black sunray dial. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want a digital watch? Casio’s G-SHOCK Military Watch is $69. With it you’ll garner an all-black unit with support for 29 time zones, daylight savings time, and more. There’s also a stopwatch and countdown timer onboard, making it easy to time yourself and be alerted once a specified duration expires.

Since we’re talking watches, did you see Casio’s new Honda Racing Timepiece? As you’d expect, styling mirrors what you’d find in the Honda Racing logo. It pairs with a smartphone, ushering in a bit of modern tech.

Invicta Pro Diver Watch features:

Band Material: Polyurethane, Stainless Steel , Tone: Black, Steel, Length: 220mm, Size: 26mm, Buckle: Regular, Clasp: Regular

Case Size: 48mm, Case Material: Stainless Steel, Crown Type: Push, Crystal Type: Flame Fusion, Dial Material: Metal, Plastic

Function meets fashion in this Invicta watch, which features sophisticated design details such as a rotating date calendar and black sunray dial with silver-tone hands and markers.

