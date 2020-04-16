Organize your keyring with two KeySmart Flex’s at $10.50 (Reg. $22)

DailySteals is offering a 2-pack of KeySmart Flex Compact Key Holders for $10.49 shipped with the code KEYSMRT at checkout. Normally $11 each, you’d pay $22 to get two of them at Amazon right now. This is just $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked, making it the second-best deal we’ve seen in history. Designed to keep your keys organized, the KeySmart Flex goes everywhere you do and makes it super simple to unlock your gear. Each one holds up to eight keys, meaning that you’ll be able to condense your entire ring into one KeySmart. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, there are a few crucial accessories that every KeySmart should have. One such accessory is the bottle opener at $6 Prime shipped. With just a fraction of your savings, you’ll be able to crack open a cold one anywhere you go. Just know that it takes place of one of the keys in your new organizer, making the maximum you can hold seven, not eight.

Another essential to consider is this quick-disconnect attachment. Coming in at just $7 Prime shipped, you’ll be able to hook up car keys or clip KeySmart to your beltloop with ease.

KeySmart Flex features:

Reach for your keychain! Did you pull out a bulky mess of keys? The KeySmart will organize that mess and free up your pockets!

Can your friends hear your keys rattling from a mile away? Go into stealth mode and eliminate your keys from making noise while you’re out and about.

Do you ever get poked by your keys when you sit down? Getting poked hurts and can put holes in your pants. That will no longer be an issue with your neatly organized KeySmart!

