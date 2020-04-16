Rake in value with two KMC 4-Outlet Smart Plugs for $7.50 each (Save 50%)

KT-KMC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its 4-Outlet Smart Plugs for $14.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 83MCH2UL has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off recent pricing there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. These outlets wield four plugs, three of which can be individually controlled via a smartphone, Alexa, or Assistant. There also happens to be support for IFTTT, paving the way for iOS users to control it using Apple’s Shortcuts app. Learn how in our step-by-step guide. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with enough left over to grab one of Anker’s Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs for $10. It doesn’t require a hub and works with both Alexa and Assistant, making it a great addition to many smart homes.

Speaking of Anker, did you see its upcoming Eufy Smart Lock Touch? It sports four ways to unlock it with one of them being a sensor that can read your fingerprint in 0.3-seconds.

KMC 4-Outlet Smart Plugs features:

[MULTI-SMART PLUG]: The smart plug has 4-outlet, there is a “always on” outlet and 3 individual control light outlet, you can control the smart plug using the KMC Smart or Amazon Alexa, Google home app.

[SMART REMOTE CONTROL]: The smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, echo dot, Google home and IFTTT to manage your home devices through voice control. You can control home appliances remotely and smartly by your phone or tablet using the smart life App, only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required.

[CUSTOMIZE SCHEDULE AND TIMER]: you can pre-set times automatically turn on and off any home electronics or appliances in a specific time before arrival home or you are away, real time monitoring function you can check the status of devices connected on the smart plug.

