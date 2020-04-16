Kwikset’s SmartCode Keypad Deadbolt strikes new Amazon low of $62

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Keypad Deadbolt (99130-002) for $62 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This deadbolt upgrade works with a key or a passcode, allowing you to choose the most convenient entry-method. Once pressed, each key becomes backlit to ensure you can see numbers no matter what time of day it is. It can be programmed to auto-lock and up to 16 friends or family members can have their own customizable access code. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Looking for an even more affordable option? This Kwikset Passode Lock is only $29. It sports a compact design and still can be unlocked using a 4-digit code. It “easily installs in minutes with just a screwdriver,” giving you a simple project that’ll deliver immediate and far-reaching results.
If you’re on the hunt for something with more of a high-end look, check out the deal we spotted on Kwikset’s Obsidian Deadbolt at $115. It’s operated using a touchscreen and features a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to make your front door look better.
Kwikset SmartCode Keypad Deadbolt features:
- Key less entry touch pad with a motorized deadbolt and sleek interior; includes traditional key functionality for peace of mind
- 10 digit back lit audible keypad, one touch locking, 30 second auto lock option, and 16 customizable access codes for increased security
- BHMA Grade 2 certified, UL certified with 20 minute fire rating, and features SmartKey re key technology with Bump Guard protection
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!