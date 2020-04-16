Kwikset’s SmartCode Keypad Deadbolt strikes new Amazon low of $62

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Keypad Deadbolt (99130-002) for $62 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This deadbolt upgrade works with a key or a passcode, allowing you to choose the most convenient entry-method. Once pressed, each key becomes backlit to ensure you can see numbers no matter what time of day it is. It can be programmed to auto-lock and up to 16 friends or family members can have their own customizable access code. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for an even more affordable option? This Kwikset Passode Lock is only $29. It sports a compact design and still can be unlocked using a 4-digit code. It “easily installs in minutes with just a screwdriver,” giving you a simple project that’ll deliver immediate and far-reaching results.

If you’re on the hunt for something with more of a high-end look, check out the deal we spotted on Kwikset’s Obsidian Deadbolt at $115. It’s operated using a touchscreen and features a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to make your front door look better.

Kwikset SmartCode Keypad Deadbolt features:

Key less entry touch pad with a motorized deadbolt and sleek interior; includes traditional key functionality for peace of mind

10 digit back lit audible keypad, one touch locking, 30 second auto lock option, and 16 customizable access codes for increased security

BHMA Grade 2 certified, UL certified with 20 minute fire rating, and features SmartKey re key technology with Bump Guard protection

