Apple officially debuted its latest handset this week, and as expected, the first Pad & Quill leather iPhone SE case has now surfaced. Among our favorite premium Apple gear accessory makers out there, P&Q’s first case out of the gate comes in a wallet form factor with its usual attention to detail, craftsmanship, and best of all, a deep pre-order discount. All the details are below the fold.

After seeing some new (and very much discounted) cases for Apple’s latest from Moment, as well as OtterBox’s recycled ocean-based plastic options, Pad & Quill’s leather iPhone SE case is now up for pre-order.

Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone SE case:

The Bella Fino Leather iPhone SE Wallet Case comes in two shades of “luxurious” full-grain American leather that “ages beautifully with a rich patina.” Along with the usual marine-grade nylon stitching, you’ll find a hand-rubbed protective tray, camera aperture opening, and access to all of your new device’s ports. Pad & Quill’s typical 30-day money-back promise and 25-year leather warranty are in place, but let’s get to the deal already.

Regularly $79.95, the leather iPhone SE case is seeing a nice $5 discount during the pre-order phase and code PQ15 will knock your total down to $63.28 shipped. That’s slightly more than 20% off the regular price as well as being the first and only price drop we have tracked. When it comes to a slim wallet case for the 2020 iPhone SE, this and the Moment variant are the nicest we have seen yet. It “ships on or before Monday, April 20.”

Plus much more:

Just as a quick reminder, the promo code will work on everything Pad & Quill sells, not just the new leather iPhone SE case. The Spring Specials section is a great place to start as you’ll find plenty of gear already marked down you can stack with the the promo code above.

And if you’re looking for the most affordable possible way to pre-order a 2020 iPhone SE, everything you need to know is right here. Deciding to stick with your current generation iPhone? Caudabe is blowing out is current lineup of cases and be sure to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for more.

More on the Bella Fino Leather iPhone SE Wallet Case:

Handmade with a single piece of American leather that is equally supple as it is durable. The Bella Fino is stitched together with super-strong UV resistant stitching and superior craftsmanship that sets apart the Pad & Quill iPhone cases. The slim iPhone wallet case boasts room for 5-7 cards as well as an extra cash pocket. All ports are accessible including the camera aperture in the back. We’ve included an oil rubbed tray as well for extra protection. Our Bella Fino comes with a 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money-back promise.

