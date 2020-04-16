Save 60% on the meross Smart Garage Door Opener at a low of $20

The official meross Newegg storefront offers its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $19.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, like you’ll find at Amazon, todays offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve already upgraded much of your house with smart home tech, it’s time to bring voice control and the like to your garage. This opener add-on from meross integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant for barking commands to your preferred assistant. A smartphone app also introduces yet another way to control your garage door. Compared to the standard version, you’ll also be able to take advantage of SmartThings support, alongside IFTTT for bringing a dose of automation into the picture. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. More details below.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. This option from SmartThings will surely do the trick, especially with its $20 price tag. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

We’re seeing plenty of smart home deals today, headlined by some notable Google offers on its Nest Cam Outdoor and Learning Thermostat. That’s on top of the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack that’s perfect for kickstarting your setup, as well as additional offers right here.

meross Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

