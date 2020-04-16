Ninja’s air fryer-equipped 6.5-Qt. multi-cooker is up to $130 off (Refurb)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi Cooker (OP305) for $99.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $230, this model sells in the $200 range from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. This is also $10 below our previous mention and $20 under the deals before that. Just to avoid confusion, today’s deal is on the air fryer and dehydration-equipped OP305 model that is currently $80 below the very similar-looking OP301 that does not carry those features. On top of the aforementioned cooking modes, it’ll also pressure cook, bake, roast and broil to offer that true multi-cooker experience. It ships with a 4-quart frying basket and a 6.5-quart pressure cooking capacity as well as a reversible steam/broil rack. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

It ships with a 30-day return policy and here’s what you need to know about the refurbishment process: “An item that has been professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. This item may or may not be in the original packaging.”

Much to the surprise of some, Ninja’s multi-cookers can actually be more expensive than the insanely popular Instant Pot models. While you won’t get the built-in air frying or dehydration features, you could opt for the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker in brand new condition for $20 less than today’s lead deal. It carries stellar ratings from over 66,000 Amazon customers too.

We also still have Black+Decker’s attractive all-steel toaster within cents of Amazon low and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more household essential deals.

More on the Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi Cooker:

Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot. It not only works as a pressure cooker, but also features TenderCrisp Technology and Dehydrate Function, allowing you to make meals that are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Cook proteins, grains, and at the same time to create flavorful, multi-textured meals in one pot. Enjoy guilt-free fried food with up to 75% less fat than traditional cooking methods*. Cook and crisp up to 3 lbs. of French fries or a 5-lb. chicken.

