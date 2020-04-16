Rachio 3 16-zone sprinkler controller nears all-time low at $200 ($50+ off)

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $200 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $280 and normally goes for around $200 at Amazon. This is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to control 16 individual zones, you’ll enjoy smartphone control with this sprinkler hub. It even sports voice control through both Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri with HomeKit, meaning you’ll be able to water the lawn with a simple audible command. Not sold on picking up a smart controller for your sprinklers yet? Well, Rachio’s controller can even change its watering schedule based on the weather, saving you time and money. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If your yard just has eight zones or fewer, then the Rachio 3e Smart Sprinkler Controller is a great option. As the company’s latest announcement, you’ll only be set back $150 for this more budget-focused setup.

Ready to ditch the Rachio namesake to save even more cash? Well, the Orbit B-Hyve 12-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller is available on Amazon for $90 shipped.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

The Rachio 3 is our flagship smart irrigation system controller. The top performing and highest-rated controller available, it offers the best experience in water savings and remote watering — all wrapped up in one easy-to-use Rachio app. With premium Weather Intelligence™ Plus, the Rachio 3 accurately predicts weather changes and automatically adjusts your watering schedule for the right amount of water, every time. Quick installation and seamless in-app help will get your controller up and running in no time.

