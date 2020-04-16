This 33-foot smartphone controlled LED string light is just $8, more from $6

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering 33-foot of Minger USB-powered App-controlled LED String Light for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code 6XREVR9R at checkout. This is down from its normal going rate of $14 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to add some extra flair to your living space, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find that this LED strip is powered over USB, making it super simple to run anywhere. Plug it into your TV, a portable power bank, or even computer to up the looks of any area in your home. Plus, it connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth for even more control on brightness, patterns, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to get something that’s battery-powered? Well, we’re currently tracking a 6-pack of 3.3-foot LED String Lights for $5.99 Prime shipped with the code T8DC3P2W from the Govee US Amazon storefront. This is a 50% savings from its regular price and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. These come in cool white coloring, instead of the lead deal which is warm white, so do keep that in mind. However, you’ll be able to use a battery to run these lights, making them even more versatile. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Wanting to add smart bulbs to your home? The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is currently down to an all-time low. At $79, you’ll get three Wyze Bulbs, Wyze Cam, two Wyze Plugs, and more.

Minger USB LED String Light features:

Enjoy a Beautiful Life: 33ft led string light creates a romantic, warm and pleasant atmosphere that will make your home, party, wedding, Christmas, holiday more enjoyable.

USB+ Adapter, Economy and Security: The UL-certified adapter has low power consumption and will not overheat even after long-term use. In addition, you can connect the USB port directly to a portable power bank or computer and use it wherever you like. No need to pay for batteries.

APP Control: It is recommended to use the bluetooth app within 32.8ft. You can choose 8 light modes, brightness adjustment levels, and timing function.

