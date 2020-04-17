Save up to 25% on CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter sets priced from $45

- Apr. 17th 2020 3:08 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Power Supply Kit for $44.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous discount by $5, and matches the all-time low. While the Pi 4 retails for $35, when you throw in shipping and what’s included here, you’ll pay well over the price of today’s starter kit. Raspberry Pi 4 comes equipped with 2GB of RAM alongside a 64-bit quad-core processor that’s versatile enough to run a variety of programs. So whether you’re looking to assemble a retro arcade, center your smart home around a new platform, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Included in this bundle is the miniature computer itself alongside a power supply, giving you all the necessities to get started. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 deals:

Get in the Raspberry Pi tinkering game for less when you opt for the Pi Zero W instead. This miniature computer is even more compact than the Pi 4, while stilling offering much of the functionality of the larger version. Over at Amazon you can score a starter set from CanaKit with all the essentials for $33. Alongside a power supply and the Pi Zero W, you’ll get a case and more.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Kit features:

Design and build a working computer with this Raspberry Pi 4 kit. The CanaKit USB-C power supply and included heat sinks allow for dependable performance and cooler operating levels, while the 64-bit quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM make it easy run a range of applications. This Raspberry Pi 4 kit comes with Gigabit Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0 technology for reliable connectivity.

