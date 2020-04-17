Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Scimitar Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $80 or so, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. While I used to think that using something like an MMO mouse didn’t really help things, after having CORSAIR’s Scimitar RGB Elite for a few weeks with my new desktop, I absolutely love it. Having multiple keys right by my thumb makes playing Apex Legends super easy since I have 1, 2, and 3 easily accessible to switch guns and holster. Plus, reprogramming 5 to ping ensures I can always alert my teammates to incoming enemies. It’s entirely customizable, allowing you to easily make it fit your needs. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-end design that CORSAIR offers to save some cash. The Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse is available for $36 right now on Amazon. You’ll get the same 20 total buttons here since Logitech places them all over the mouse. However, the overall design just isn’t quite as clean as what CORSAIR offers.

On a tighter budget? The PICTEK Gaming Mouse is a great option at $18 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have tons of programmable buttons, it does offer 7,200 DPI for high-precision gaming.

If you’re wanting to upgrade to a higher-end gaming headset as well, we’ve got you covered. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is currently on sale for $139, which is 22% off its regular going rate. This high-end gaming headset is a must for any setup, ensuring you know exactly what area the enemy is approaching from.

CORSAIR Scimitar Pro RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Exclusive key Slider macro button control system. Compatibility – A PC with a USB port , Windows 10, Windows 8 or Windows 7 , An internet connection is required to download the Corsair Utility Engine software

12 optimized mechanical side buttons designed to Pro player specifications for consistent tactile feedback and precise actuation. Textured side button keycaps provide enhanced grip and feel

The patent pending design provides 8mm of key travel with secure lock to ensure every button is within reach. Surface calibration tuning Utility: optimizes sensor precision and responsiveness for your playing surface

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

