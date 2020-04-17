Bring the dentist home with Panasonic’s Water Flosser from $20 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser (EW-DJ10-A) for $21.36. Also matched at Walmart, if you opt for Subscribe & Save on Amazon your price will drop to $20.29. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 direct from Philips and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Designed to assist in your daily dental care regimen, it’s like having a little taste of the dentist at home. Ideal for both home use and on-the-road, it features cordless operation, a waterproof design, two speed settings, and an “easy fill” 5.5-ounce water reservoir. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you might find a no-name option on Amazon with less than stellar reviews at a more affordable rate, outside of that, today’s offer is about as low as it gets. Considering how pricey these things can get, today’s offer is certainly worth a closer look if you don’t need a top-of-the-line model.

Or, just grab this 2-pack of Oral-B Complete Satin Dental Floss for under $4 Prime shipped and just do the job manually. It’s not exactly the same as a water floss experience, but it’s certainly a good start if you can’t see yourself pulling out an oral irrigator on a regular basis.

Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser:

High Powered Oral Care: The Panasonic dental water flosser uses pulsing targeted jets of water to reach where dental floss often can’t to help remove food debris, plaque and bacteria for healthier teeth and gums

Portable Design for Travel: Portable water flosser with a cordless, collapsible design fits easily in bags and luggage while traveling; Use at the office, gym or while traveling on business and vacations

