Fuego’s Carbon Steel Gas Grill is up to $170 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Fuego Professional Carbon Steel Gray Gas Grill (F24C) for $329.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $499 at Amazon and Home Depot, today’s deal is up to $170 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. Featuring a 525-sq. in. grilling surface (about 20 quarter-pound burgers at once), the 26,500 BTU grill will fit on just about any patio or balcony with a 24- by 24-inch (lid closed) footprint. Along with caster wheels, electronic ignition, and a dual-zone burner system, the Fuego can heat up to 500-degrees in just 5-minutes. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

If the fancy carbon steel Fuego is still overkill for you, take a look at the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill at $100. It features an offset smoker you won’t get on today’s lead deal as well as solid ratings and even more overall cooking space. It might not look as modern, but it will get the burgers cooked for even less. Whichever you choose, the 15-piece AmazonBasics Grilling Tool Set is a great add-on at just over $29.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, tools, house decor, and more. You’ll also want to give the Cuisinart smart grills a look as well as the Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub from CES 2020.

Fuego Pro Carbon Steel Gray Gas Grill Features:

The Fuego Professional is based upon the original award winning Fuego Element design with added user friendly features to enhance your cooking experience. You only need a boxcutter and a phillips screwdriver to get started! With the use of only 20 fasteners, you’ll be grilling in no time. It fits any patio or balcony.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

