Apple HomeKit support resides in iDevices’ $79 Smart Thermostat (Save $20)

- Apr. 17th 2020 4:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering the iDevices Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $79.12 shipped. That’s up to $20 off recent pricing there and beats the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2020 by $13. I’ve been using this smart thermostat for years now. It grabbed my attention because of how affordable it was while still managing to work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and I have yet to be disappointed. It may not be as sharp-looking as some of the others, but it sports a basic design that should fit in well almost anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you have an older home, there’s a decent chance there won’t be a C-wire. This is necessary to power Wi-Fi in smart thermostats. Thankfully you can resolve this with an iDevices Wire Adapter for $14.

Continue your smart home expansion by grabbing an Alexa + Assistant-enabled robot vacuum for $120. That’s good for an $80 discount and a very affordable way to adopt a robotic cleaner.

iDevices Smart Thermostat features:

  • Voice Control: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands (voice assistant devices sold separately)
  • Access Anywhere: Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app
  • No Hub Needed: With the iDevices Thermostat, a home Wi-Fi network and a smart phone/tablet are all that’s required to get started. For additional compatibility details, refer to the iDevices support portal

