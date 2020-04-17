The Larabar 10-packs are on sale from under $7.50 right now at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 10-pack of Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars for $7.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly $9.50 or so, today’s deal is roughly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. These nutrition bars are gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, and feature only four main ingredients: dates, peanuts, chocolate chips, and sea salt. Whether it’s a breakfast, mid-day, or pre/post-workout energy boost, Larabars are a great choice no matter what you might be doing at home right now. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

While not quite as deep a deal, we also spotted the 10-pack of Peanut Butter Cookie Larabars down at $8.88 after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Once again, shipping is free with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Also carrying 4+ star ratings, this is the lowest price we can find on this particular flavor as well.

For comparison sake, today’s deals are about $3 below the 12-pack of Kellogg’s Special K Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Meal Bars and are some of the best we can find on anything comparable. However, you can save slightly more on the Pure Protein Bars. You won’t get quite as many with this 6-pack but there is significantly more protein per bar, if that’s what you’re after.

Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Features:

Tasty snack bars made with Fair Trade Certified chocolate chips; these delicious, nutrition bars are made with whole food, fair trade ingredients that the entire family will enjoy. 4-ingredient bars made from a simple blend of dates, peanuts, chocolate chips, and sea salt; Larabars are whole food snack bars made with clean, simple ingredients.

