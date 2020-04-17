Learn to play at home with these ukulele deals starting from $29 shipped

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele for $29.99 shipped in various colors: natural, black, deep blue, pink. Also matched via Guitar Center. Regularly $45, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Well, now is as good a time as any to learn to play and you might as well do it at a discount. Featuring a Lindenwood body, it also has open-gear vintage-style tuning machines, 12 frets, and a walnut fingerboard. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more ukulele deals.
Today’s Ukulele Deals:
- Mitchell MU40C Concert $29 (Reg. $70)
- Rogue Ukulele Starter Pack $29 (Reg. $50)
- Luna Soprano Vintage $50 (Reg. $69)
- Cordoba Protege U1-M Concert $60 (Reg. $89)
- Lanikai LU22CGC Concert $80 (Reg. $100)
- Mitchell MU75NM Concert $80 (Reg. $130)
- Mitchell MU70CE Cutaway Acoustic-Electric $150 (Reg. $180)
- And more right here…
Speaking of learning to play ukulele or guitar, Fender is still offering 3-months of its online Play learning platform for free in the wake up COVID-19. For all you producers and music makers out there, Ableton Live 10 is 30% off, the free LUNA DAW from UA is out, and today is your last chance to score the brilliant GeoShred Play iOS guitar app for free.
More on the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele:
The easy-playing Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele puts fun in everyone’s hands. The MU40 is designed around a bound Lindenwood body for exceptional sound and outstanding looks, and a bound fingerboard for comfortable playability. Features include classic, open-key tuning machines. Plus, the included instructional booklet allows beginners to start playing right out of the box. As you can see, this MU40 has a gorgeous finish. Case sold separately.
