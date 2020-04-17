Learn to play at home with these ukulele deals starting from $29 shipped

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele for $29.99 shipped in various colors: natural, black, deep blue, pink. Also matched via Guitar Center. Regularly $45, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Well, now is as good a time as any to learn to play and you might as well do it at a discount. Featuring a Lindenwood body, it also has open-gear vintage-style tuning machines, 12 frets, and a walnut fingerboard. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more ukulele deals.

Speaking of learning to play ukulele or guitar, Fender is still offering 3-months of its online Play learning platform for free in the wake up COVID-19. For all you producers and music makers out there, Ableton Live 10 is 30% off, the free LUNA DAW from UA is out, and today is your last chance to score the brilliant GeoShred Play iOS guitar app for free.

The easy-playing Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele puts fun in everyone’s hands. The MU40 is designed around a bound Lindenwood body for exceptional sound and outstanding looks, and a bound fingerboard for comfortable playability. Features include classic, open-key tuning machines. Plus, the included instructional booklet allows beginners to start playing right out of the box. As you can see, this MU40 has a gorgeous finish. Case sold separately.