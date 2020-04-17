Build LEGO’s 800-piece Hogwarts Express at $64 (Save 20%), more kits from $6

Target offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set for $63.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from February for the all-time low. This 800-piece set includes six minifigures alongside the 18-inch long brick-built Hogwarts Express train. There’s a full interior complete with seats and the like, as well as a Platform 9¾ railway section to assemble. If you’ve been dreaming of picking up the 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle, this kit is a more affordable way to bring some of the Harry Potter magic home. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $6.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from yesterday, LEGO unveiled its most recent UCS Star Wars kit, assembling the A-Wing Starfighter out of over 1,670-pieces. Then today we got a look at the upcoming Technic Ducati Panigale Motorcycle.

LEGO Hogwarts Express features:

Step aboard the iconic LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express train from King’s Cross Station. This action-packed building set features a railway bridge with a clock and steps leading to Platform 9¾, moving brick wall entrance, ‘Wanted’ poster and Daily Prophet newspapers, plus a train toy and carriage with 4 seats and removable side panel and roof.

