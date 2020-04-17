Build LEGO’s 800-piece Hogwarts Express at $64 (Save 20%), more kits from $6

- Apr. 17th 2020 2:23 pm ET

0

Target offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set for $63.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from February for the all-time low. This 800-piece set includes six minifigures alongside the 18-inch long brick-built Hogwarts Express train. There’s a full interior complete with seats and the like, as well as a Platform 9¾ railway section to assemble. If you’ve been dreaming of picking up the 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle, this kit is a more affordable way to bring some of the Harry Potter magic home. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $6.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from yesterday, LEGO unveiled its most recent UCS Star Wars kit, assembling the A-Wing Starfighter out of over 1,670-pieces. Then today we got a look at the upcoming Technic Ducati Panigale Motorcycle.

LEGO Hogwarts Express features:

Step aboard the iconic LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express train from King’s Cross Station. This action-packed building set features a railway bridge with a clock and steps leading to Platform 9¾, moving brick wall entrance, ‘Wanted’ poster and Daily Prophet newspapers, plus a train toy and carriage with 4 seats and removable side panel and roof.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top of offering notable deals on home goods and fashion, Target is home to expansive technology offerings and is a major player every holiday season.
Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go