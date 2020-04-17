Philips’ Norelco Shaver + SmartClick trimmer falls to $60 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

PHOTOTECH (98% positive feedback all-time from thousands) via Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (S5210/81) for $60 shipped. Regularly $90 direct from Philips and at Walmart, today’s deal is $30 off the going rate and the best we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2019. Features include a 5-direction flex head, Aquatec wet/dry technology, and a 40-minute cordless shaving time (full recharge in 1-hour, plus a 5-minute quick charge). This model also ships with a SmartClick precision trimmer, which is ideal for detail work on your beard, mustache, and sideburns. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A perfect alternative to today’s lead deal is the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. Carrying stellar ratings from over 8,200 Amazon customers, this model sells for well under the Norelco deal at $35. You won’t get the precision click-on trimmer, but it does feature one of those dual-sided edging blades on one side. While it takes significantly longer to charge than our featured offer above, it lasts 5-minutes longer once it’s ready to go.

Speaking of personal care, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Toothbrush is also on sale today and you’ll find even more options in our household deals hub.

More on the Philips Norelco Wet/Dry Electric Shaver:

A close, fast shave. 75% of men beat their shaving time S5000 (no turbo) compared to Philips Click and Style

MultiPrecision Blade System – Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

5-direction Flex Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

Aquatec Wet and Dry- Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

