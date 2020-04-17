Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Toothbrush + travel case drops to $70 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6921) for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $130, this model currently fetches $113 at Walmart while Amazon sellers have it starting from $100 or so. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and as much as $43 in savings. This model features five cleaning modes including Clean, Sensitive, Massage, a quick 1-minute Refresh, and Gum Care “to stimulate and improve gum health.” It also sports a QuadPacer that will let you know once you have spent enough time on each quadrant of your mouth during each brushing session. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 750 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It sells for $25 at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 12,000 customers. While it does have a 2-minute timer, you won’t get the QuadPacer technology or the included hard travel case you’ll find with today’s lead deal.

More on the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Toothbrush:

Click on our ProResults gum health brush head for exceptional gum care. Our bristles give you an effective, gentle clean even in hard-to-reach spots. You get up to 7x better plaque removal*, and gentle cushioning for an extra comfortable experience. Naturally whiten teeth with our unique sonic technology. This brush head helps to remove everyday stains from food and drink so you can gently brighten your smile each time you brush.

